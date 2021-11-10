Classroom Fire: President Buhari condoles with President Bazoum over death of 25 Children

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the President of Niger Republic Mohammed Bazoum over the death of 25 school children, aged five and six years, during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi Region of the country.

President Buhari said, “I’m greatly shocked and deeply touched by this tragedy that took the lives of these school children.

“The death of these children in these circumstances is particularly moving. My heart and prayers go out to the government and the people of Niger Republic as well as the grieving parents of these innocent children.”

