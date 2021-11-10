Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Classroom Fire: President Buhari condoles with President Bazoum over death of 25 Children

Latest News
By Peter
0 8

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the President of Niger Republic Mohammed Bazoum over the death of 25 school children, aged five and six years, during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi Region of the country.

President Buhari said,  “I’m greatly shocked and deeply touched by this tragedy that took the lives of these school children.

“The death of these children in these circumstances is particularly moving. My heart and prayers go out to the government and the people of Niger Republic as well as the grieving parents of these innocent children.”

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5045 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Senate approves Buhari’s $16.2bn, €1.02bn loan request

President Buhari condoles with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya on loss…

President Buhari wishes Mamman Daura happy birthday

President Buhari congratulates Gov. Elect Charles Soludo;…

1 of 578

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More