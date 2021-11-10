Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari condoles with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya on loss of Wife, Nomthi

President Muhammadu Buhari prays God’s comfort and succour for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church, over the loss of his wife, Nomthi.

The President condoles with the cleric, his church, and Christendom in general over the unfortunate passage, describing it as “sad and quite touching.”

He urges Pastor Odukoya to bear the adversity with equanimity, being convinced that nothing could have happened without the knowledge and permission of Almighty God.

The President prays strength for all who mourn the departed, asking God to give them fortitude to bear the loss.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

