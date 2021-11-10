Champion Newspapers Limited
Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe brief press on 26th Edition of The Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) held in Lagos

L-r ...Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni, Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa and   Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)   UNILAG  , Prof   Obinna   Chukwu, during the by the University of Lagos on the Forth Coming Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) held at UNILAG on 9/11/2021..PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,  Chairman/CEO of Nigeria’s only Sports radio station, Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje , Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni, Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu, during Press Conference  by the University of Lagos on the Forth Coming Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) held at UNILAG on 9/11/2021…PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Project Leader for NUGA 2022; Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,  Chairman/CEO of Nigeria’s only Sports radio station, Brila FM, DrLarry Izamoje , Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni.

L-r Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu, Provost, College of MedicineUniversity of LagosProfDavid Adewale Oke, Director of Academic Planning  UNILAG .Prof Mopelola Olusakin, Director Quaity Assurance and SERVICOM (UNILAG) Prof Grace Otinwa ,during Press Conference  by the University of Lagos on the Forth Coming Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) held at UNILAG on 9/11/2021…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

