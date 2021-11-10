Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari congratulates Gov. Elect Charles Soludo; urges support to confront challenges ahead

Latest News
By Peter
0 7

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as he emerges winner in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The President praises the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise  despite the initial challenges encountered.

President Buhari enjoins Prof. Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

The President looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the  peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.  

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5040 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial adjourned to Jan 19

Ohanaeze Congratulates Soludo as Governor-elect

Bandits ambush Police patrol team, kill 7 officers in…

Impact investment can balance Nigeria’s socio-economic…

1 of 577

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More