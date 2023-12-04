HOMA Catholic Int’l Ministry , Annual thanksgiving Service held in Lagos Photo Gallery L-r ... Past Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money; Homa Spiritual Director Sister Ifunanya Mouegbunam; Chairman of the occasion. Prince CFC Chukwudi; Guest Mr. Onuorah Kenneth, during the HOMA Catholic International Ministry Annual Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos on 1/12/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI. 4 Share L-r… Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala; Mrs. Ifeoma Osakwe; Mrs. Angela Onyekwu; past Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money. L-r…Pastor Patrick Chikwelugo; Elder Chinedu Ngelu; Elder John Onwuuegbunnam and Elder Simeon Ibe. L-r… Mrs. ifeoma Osakwe ; Homa Spiritual Director Sister Ifunanya Mouegbunam; Ezeh Chinelo; ike Ezenne and Ezelioha Chioma. L-r… Past Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money; Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala and Prophet Obinna Mgbenka. Cross section of the Children Entertaining the guest. L-r… Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala; Prophet Obinna Mgbenka; Chief Godfrey Ezemorah and a guest. Cross Section of the women Singing praises to God during the HOMA Catholic International Ministry Annual Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos on 1/12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Annual thanksgiving Service held in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsHazel Oyeze OnouHOMA Catholic Int'l Ministry 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
