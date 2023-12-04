Champion Newspapers Limited
HOMA Catholic Int’l Ministry , Annual thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

  L-r ... Past  Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money;  Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam; Chairman of the occasion. Prince  CFC Chukwudi; Guest Mr.  Onuorah Kenneth, during the HOMA Catholic  International  Ministry  Annual Thanksgiving  Service held in Lagos on 1/12/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala; Mrs. Ifeoma Osakwe; Mrs. Angela Onyekwu; past  Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money.

L-r…Pastor  Patrick Chikwelugo; Elder Chinedu Ngelu; Elder John Onwuuegbunnam  and Elder Simeon Ibe.

L-r… Mrs. ifeoma Osakwe ; Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam; Ezeh Chinelo; ike Ezenne and Ezelioha Chioma.

L-r… Past   Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money; Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala and  Prophet Obinna Mgbenka.

Cross section of the Children Entertaining the guest.

L-r… Mr. Iloabuchi Ezebuala; Prophet Obinna Mgbenka; Chief Godfrey Ezemorah and a guest.

Cross Section of the women Singing praises to God during the HOMA Catholic  International  Ministry  Annual Thanksgiving  Service held in Lagos on 1/12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

