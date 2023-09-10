His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Notable Figures to joins Bishop Isaac Idahosa for Late Mum’s Commendation Service , night of tributes

Death is an undeniable part of life, often accompanied by sorrow and mourning. However, there are exceptional individuals whose passing becomes a celebration of a life richly lived. On September 3rd, 2023, we bid farewell to one such remarkable soul, Late Mrs. Christiana Yatesu Odiri.

Mrs.Odiri’s life was a testament to the profound impact a person can have on their community. As a loving mother and the matriarch of the Odiri family, her influence extended far and wide. Her virtues and principles earned her the titles of great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother, as she touched the lives of countless individuals.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the leader of God First Ministry Inc., and the Vice Presidential candidate of NNPP in the 2023 election, expressed his deep sentiments regarding his beloved mother’s passing. He remarked, “It is unfortunate that I have lost my mother at this time, but I take solace in knowing that she rests in the bosom of the Lord. Madam Christiana lived a fulfilled life, filled with emulation and exemplary actions. She added immeasurable value to our lives and those fortunate enough to know her.”

Bishop Idahosa continued, “She instilled in me the fear of God and encouraged my work in His vineyard. Her spiritual devotion and indifference to worldly concerns are worth celebrating. We are immensely grateful for the moral support and concern shown to us during this challenging time.”

Mrs. Odiri’s legacy will forever serve as an inspiration to her family and the community she deeply impacted. Her passing has also garnered condolences and recognition from prominent figures, including His Excellency Sen Dr. Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader and Presidential Candidate of NNPP, who described her as “the pillar and matriarch of the family, who sacrificed greatly for her children to be upright and responsible in society.”

To honor her memory, a Commendation Service and Night of Tributes will take place on Thursday, September 21st, 2023, at God First Ministry Inc (Illumination Assembly), Ado Road, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos State, starting at 3 pm. Distinguished guests, including the National leader of NNPP, former presidential flag bearer His Excellency Sen Dr Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National leader and Presidential Candidate of NNPP and several other political dignitaries, will be in attendance.

