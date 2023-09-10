Kenyans beat over 2,000 runners to win Abeokuta 10km Race

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Three Kenyan athletes on Saturday emerged winners of the Lotus Bank 10km Abeokuta race, pocketing 9,000 USD prizes.

Peter Mwaniki clinched the first position, having covered the race in 28 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kennedy Kipyeko and Abraham Akobeche, also from Kenya, won second and third positions, respectively.

Charity Agofure, another Kenyan athlete, came fourth while 28-year-old, Francis James from Nigeria clinched fifth position.

The race began from Iyana Oloke, through Onikobolo, Panseke, Omida, Isale -Igbein, Sapon, down to Ijemo, Itoko, Sake, Kugba and ended at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The 10km race was organized by Lotus Bank and Nilayo Sports Management Limited in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako – Oyedele flanked by Oba Gbadebo flagged off the race at exactly 8 am at the Iyana Oloke starting point.

Salako-Oyedele congratulated all the athletes and assured them that the state government would continue to invest in sports development.

She said, “It’s an opportunity for people to start to look for a career in sport. His Excellency is committed to youth development.

“As we look forward to 2024 when Ogun state will be hosting the National Sports Festival, we also call upon youths to support our local organizing committee to participate and also be spectators.”

