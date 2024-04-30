Harmonize workers’ minimum wage, negotiations have lingered far too long – Labour Party tells FG

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party has tasked the Federal Government to look at the plight of the workers in the country and harmonize their minimum wage to meet up with the realities of the current times, stating that the negotiations towards the increase has gone on far too long.

In a Statement by the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, the party hailed the workers for their judicious contributions towards the growth and development of the country by discharging their duties with diligence and assured them of the party’s Solidarity in the fight for better working conditions.

Barr. Abure who decried the economic downturn in the country, said the current state of the nation means that the country can no longer have its minimum wage pitched at N30,000, stating that an improved minimum wage will make things lighter due the Nigerian workers.

He said “May 1st every year is marked as Workers’ Day across the globe and Nigeria, as a member of the international community, is not left out of the celebration. Labour Party, not unmindful of the numerous challenges facing workers in Nigeria is however sending warm felicitation to these patriots who against all odds have continued to discharge their duties in the service of fatherland.

“The government of the All Progressives Congress, APC has continuously shown disdain for workers in Nigeria. As we speak now, the minimum wage is still N30.000. There are unfair workers practices by employers across the country. The inflation in Nigeria is unprecedented. Unemployment and underemployment are unimaginable and unacceptable while welfare of the workers are swept under the carpet.

“Negotiations for wage increase between the government and leaders of workers union have lingered for too long and the end is not anywhere in sight. At slightly over N400 to a dollar when this present government assumed office a year ago, the naira has devalued to about N1,500 per dollar, yet the workers still continue to earn the prevailing minimum wage.

“Today, most workers cannot afford the basic needs in their homes under the prevailing economic strangulations.

“The leadership of the Labour Party is therefore urging the government to agree without further delay, a harmonized minimum wage as proposed by the workers leadership.

“Nigerian workers must also not relent in their demand for a living wage. This is because the government has chosen to spend trillions in construction of mundane projects like Lagos-Calabar Coastal road, yet finds it inexpedient to invest in workers welfare.

“Labour Party, being the party for Nigerian workers is willing to team up together with the leaders of Workers’ unions in concerted efforts to fight for better working conditions for our workers.” He said