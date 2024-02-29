Hardship: Zulum flags off distribution of food items to 100,000 families in MMC, Jere

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has flagged off the distribution of food items to over 100,000 households in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area.

The distribution was aimed at mitigating the hardship triggered by the rising costs of food items and other essential commodities.

Zulum performed the symbolic presentation of the palliative on Wednesday at the Maiduguri Sports Centre, the venue of the distribution exercise.

Each of the 100,000 households received one bag of 25kg rice and another bag of 25kg maize.

Speaking to the journalists after flagging off the distribution, Zulum emphasised the need for continued support to the people with a view to tackling the hardship in the land.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people, especially those facing extreme hardship as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum stated: “We are here today to flag off the distribution of food items to 100,000 heads of households from Maiduguri Metropolitan and its environs. Everyone in Nigeria is aware of the hardship people face regarding food shortages.

“All the preceding food distribution exercises we had conducted were carried out in other local government areas. Today, because of the hardship faced by our people, we decided to come and flag off the exercise here for the people of Metropolitan and its environs. These communities have not benefited immensely compared to other places.”

According to the governor, the exercise targets the most vulnerable members of society in order to reduce the burden of the high cost of living in the metropolis.

He noted that the current economic hardship is not only in Borno State, but it is a global crisis.

…Says food to reach another 100,000 households during Ramadan

Governor Zulum announced that the distribution of the palliative would be scaled up from 100,000 households to over 200,000 families in order to cover other places, including seven local government areas in southern Borno.

“We have flagged off the distribution of the palliative for 100,000 today; my intention is not to stop at 100,000 households; we believe before the end of Ramadan, we shall reach up to 200,000 across the state.

“Wherever there is insurgency, they may experience a food crisis because of the limited access to the agricultural land. For this reason, in Borno State, we have started the distribution of palliative since 2011,” Zulum said.

He added, “As long as I am the governor of Borno State, the distribution of palliative will continue. However, I want to stress that while the palliative distribution continues, we will continue investing in commercial and subsistence agriculture.”

The governor urged the people, particularly those who do not have a means of livelihood, to engage in agriculture, while assuring them of all the needed support, including free buses, agricultural inputs and cash support.

“The FG has also rolled out an agricultural scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and in Borno State; we have programmes to boost irrigation and commercial farming.

“We have started distributing food palliative care since 2011 and are doing our best. I call on our people to be patient because the government handles the crisis. What we are doing is enormous, but as a responsive and responsible government, we shall continue to do our best to cushion the effects of the hardship,” Zulum stated.

The governor, however, warned that his administration would not condone anyone sabotaging its efforts in peacebuilding.

“Some people are trying to instigate the public to cause disturbances. Let me warn the people of Borno: anybody who decides to take laws into his/her hands and politicise the food crisis we are currently facing will be dealt with ruthlessly,” he cautioned.

