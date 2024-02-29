Akoko women predict crash in food crops

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Women farmers in Akoko area of Ondo State have predicted crash in the prices of foodstuffs very soon.

One of the farmers who specializes in dry season farming, Mrs. Khalifat Aliufrom, said they rely on the rate at which people are now going into farming particularly the women folk instead of merchandise through buying and selling.

Mrs. Aliu disclosed that the advent of rain would bring succour to hunger, famine and food hike and scarcity.

Another woman farmer, Mrs. Florence Adamolekun, who doubled as the secretary, Farmers Congress in Akoko Northwest Local Government, urged Nigerians to use our population, good landscape and vegetation for mass production of food for both home consumption and exportation that will boost our foreign earnings.

The farmers appealed to land owners to always release land for agriculture while government should do more on security.

