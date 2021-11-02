Gunmen storm UNIABUJA staff quarters, abduct four

Armed men suspected to be bandits on Tuesday morning stormed the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Abuja at Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to reports, no fewer than four staff of the University were abducted in the attack which happened around 1am.

The University’s spokesman, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development to newsmen Tuesday afternoon.

Also, the information was shared on the official Facebook page of the university.

The information read, “Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today.

“Our Safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed! ”

