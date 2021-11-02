Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC cautions against panic buying, assures of adequate products supply

The NNPC Ltd hereby urges the general public not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products, as the Company has sufficient stock of the products that will last the festive period and beyond.

The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country.

 

 

