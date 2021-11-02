NNPC cautions against panic buying, assures of adequate products supply EnergyOil & Gas By Peter On Nov 2, 2021 0 4 Share The NNPC Ltd hereby urges the general public not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products, as the Company has sufficient stock of the products that will last the festive period and beyond. The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country. For a better society Continue Reading assures of adequate products supplyChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram