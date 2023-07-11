Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACHI ,ABAKALIKI

The Catholic Community in Ebonyi State on Tuesday raised an alarm over the kidnap of one of her priest Very Reverend Fr Joseph Azubuike, by unknown persons suspected to be gunmen.

Fr Azubuike is the Parish Priest of St Charles Parish Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the State.

According to a Press Statement titled “Call for Prayers” by the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Office of the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke, the victim was abducted alongside three other people.

The statement read in part: “Kindly pray for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph

Azubuike, was abducted yesterday Monday, 10th of July, 2023 close to his parish on his way back from pastoral duties.

“Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally.

“May Mary, Mother of priests, intercede for us. Amen.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya said her office was yet to be furnished about the development