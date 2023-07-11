Ohanaeze  parleys S/East Govs, NASS members

.Seeks urgent solution to insecurity, other problems

By Cosmas Chukwu

To chart a new course for Igbo wellbeing in Nigeria, using the instrumentality of the Ohanaeze and Igbo leadership, has been initiated.

The Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo held a meeting with the Igbo top brass including the South East governors, Senators and House of Reps members to ruminate on some tangent and salient issues affecting the Igbo in Nigeria.

According a press statement issued by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, top of the issues discussed included insecurity in the South East.

Details of the statement is reproduced heteunder:

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba), held a meeting with the South East Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and Igbo Stake holders on Monday, July 10, 2022, at the Imo State Governors Lodge, Abuja.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu welcomed all the invited guests and congratulated the members of the political class that won elections as Governors, Members of the National Representatives and the State House of Assembly. He also congratulated members who gained leadership positions in the Federal and State Parliaments. “The Igbo Leader reminded the elected to realize that whatever position anyone finds him/herself is in trust for the constituents and the Almighty.

Iwuanyanwu called for one minute silence in honour of Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON and Professor Joe Irukwu, CFR, former Presidents General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who have joined their ancestors.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu thanked His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum for providing the venue for the meeting; adding that a meeting in a Lodge that belongs to any of the South East Governments is far more homely than the most luxurious hotel in Abuja.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed immense delight over the depth of supports he has received from the Igbo both at home and in the Diaspora, since he assumed Office as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. ” Ahaejiagamba briefed the audience that two weeks ago, a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) was held at the National Headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu and that vital decisions were taken in the interests of the Igbo. He informed that the leadership of Ohanaeze and some Igbo leaders visited the Alaba International Market for an on-the-spot assessment of the demolition of over thirty buildings belonging to Igbo traders by the authorities of the Lagos State. And that Ohanaeze held an extensive discussion with the leadership of the Alaba International Market before we met the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Major problems raised by the traders at the Alaba market were presented to the governor. He added that Ohanaeze held discussions with the Igbo Elders in the home of Elder Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Ndieze Ndigbo and Ohanaeze delegates from the entire South West of Nigeria.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu informed that time has come for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed Ndigbo to harness our God-given endowments for an entirely new strategy in seeking lasting solutions to the Igbo challenges. The Igbo Leader espoused a five point agenda that must be pursued with all the intellect, zeal and commitment at our disposal. Thus he highlighted on the followings: (a). Solution to the Insecurity in the South East; (b).The need for an Education Trust Fund; (c). Need for a Cultural Re-orientation; (d).Resuscitation of Ailing Industries and Home-ward Industrial Renaissance; (e) Youth Empowerment; among others. Finally, Chief Iwuanyanwu commended Sen. Hope Uzodimma for the invaluable supports he has been rendering to Ohaeneze Ndigbo even before he assumed Office as the Governor of Imo State. In welcoming the guests, the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma spoke on behalf of the South East Governors; Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe spoke on behalf of the Senators while Rt. Hon. Iduma Igariwey spoke on behalf of the Members of the House of Representatives. All the speakers poured encomiums on Chief Iwuanyanwu leadership as a beacon of hope for the Igbo.

“Many vital issues affecting the Igbo were elaborately discussed. Among the vital issues raised was the state of insecurity in the South East. It was noted that Security is in the Exclusive Legislative List in the Nigerian Constitution; and that the powers to deploy the Nigerian Soldiers and the Nigeria Police to strategic places in the country reside in the Presidency. And that the daily loss of lives and properties in the South East requires an urgent attention of the Presidency. It was therefore resolved that a high-powered Igbo delegation will meet the Presidency to discuss on the immediate and remote causes as well as the viable solutions to the insecurity in the South East.

“Some of those that attended the meeting include: Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State; Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State; Sen. David Umahi, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Adolphus Nwabara, Chief Arthur Eze, Sen. Chris Ngige, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen. Osita Ngwu, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Sen. Okey Ezea, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, HM, Ambassador Igwe L. O .C . Agubuzu, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, Dr. Chiedozie Alex. Ogbonnia, Chief Mrs. Beatrice Eze, Barr. C. J. Ihemedu, Professor Charles Nwekeaku, Sen. Tony Nwoye, Sen. Ken Eze, Sen. Joy Emordi, Sen. Kevin Chukwu, Dr. Emeka Worgu, Professor ABC Nwosu, Chief Simon Okeke, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, “Ambassador Dr. Kema Chikwe, Hon. Chijioke Okereke, Chief Osita Chidoka, Chief Sunday Ossai, Barr. Onwu Arua, Hon Mark Obetta, Hon. Professor Paul Nnamchi, Chief Emeka Diwe, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Rt. Hon. Denis Agbo, Arc Ferdinand Agu, Chief Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Hon. Barr. Emma Ibediro, Ambassador Nkem Wadiba, Chief Barr Olisa Metu, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha, Ambassador Dr. Humphrey Orjiakor, Ambassador Ozor Nwobu, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, Dr. Charles Odunukwe, HRH Igwe Dr. Boniface Ibekwe, Eze Christopher Offia, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, Chief Ken Enechebe, HM Dr. Ibe Nwosu, Chief Austin Ifedinaezi, Chief Chris Isiguzoro, Prof Osita Ogbu, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Chief Emma Eneukwu, Rt Rev.Dr. Sunday Onuoha, among others.”