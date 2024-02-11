Group to Adeleke: Call Odeyemi to Order Over OSCOTECH crisis

A group, Esa-Oke Formidable Frontiers (EOFF) at the weekend called for immediate removal of the Chairman, Governing Council of Osun State College of Technology(OSCOTECH) Mr Diran Odeyemi from office for allegedly creating tension in Esaoke, the host community because of his selfish-interest and retrogresive acts.

The community was embroiled in uproar last week Monday over reported moves to relocate some courses and departments to neighbouring Ibokun,the home town of Diran Odeyemi.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator,Stephen Ayobami said his retention in this key position after the overwhelming uproar in the ancient community would spell doom on the developmental efforts of the state government, Its management and the host community.

Odeyemi was at a time the Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers in Osun state before venturing into politics and lately appointed as former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He also worked with the former Oyo State Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala.

According to the statement, Odeyemi’s ulterior motive was to balkanize and strip OSCOTECH of its good legacies over the years and hinder the vision and mission of its founding fathers.

EOFF noted that the Governing Council Chairman was doing everything possible to move majority of the approved NBTE courses at OSCOTECH, Esaoke down to Ibokun, his home town as Satellite campus of the institution.

Besides, the group flayed the crass impunity to strip Bola Ige Mechatronics Institute within Oscotech and take it to Osogbo,the Osun state with no regard to the eminent Yoruba leader and illustrious son of Esa-Oke, Chief Bola Ige, who was named after the Technological-Oriented Institute.

The group decried the disdain and disrespect for the host community by Odeyemi, who they accused of creating unconducive atmosphere for the management,staff and students populace within few months of his resumption in office.

” We are so disturbed because in the history of the College since its1992 autonomy as State College of Technology, there was no time we witness this unguarded acrimony caused by immaturity and leadership deficiency of the individual appointed and expected to bring developmental stride to the college, but failed woefully.

” For peace to reign in the college and within its host community, the incumbent Governing Council Chairman, Odeyemi should be relieved of his appointment by Governor Ademola Adeleke to pave way for competent personality to take charge of the institution.

‘”We are fully aware of the antecedents of Mr.Odeyemi while serving in the media and presently as a politician, that was why we were astonished the first time we heard about his appointment at OSCOTECH Governing Council Chairman” the statement stressed.

The group hailed governor Adeleke and Commissioner for Education for distancing themselves from the antics of the Chairman to indirectly relocate the College to his rural Ibokun community, the move that could destabilize the peace of the two communities, the state government and the entire state.

