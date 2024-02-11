Access Holdings confirms CEO’s death in helicopter crash

Access Bank has confirmed the passing of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife and son, in a helicopter crash in the U.S.

The bank said in a statement signed by Mr Sunday Ekwochi, Group Company Secretary, Access Holdings.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’).

“Dr Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

“The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.

“Dr Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002,” he said.

Commenting on the passage, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, said, “the Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman.

“He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude”.

Jimoh said in line with the company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

He expressed hope that “the Access Group will build further on Dr Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.” (NAN)

