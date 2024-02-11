Akpabio extols Emeka Offor at 65

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Executive Officer of Chrome Group and founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation on his 65th birthday.

Akpabio, in a birthday congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Emeka Offor as a business ambassador, who has made Nigeria proud.

He applauded Sir Offor, who is also the Chairman of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for his ingenuity and business acumen, which have enabled him to build a business empire that has employed thousands of people and rescued millions of families from poverty.

The President of the Senate also commended the celebrant’s philanthropic activities saying “Chief Emeka Offor’s love for humanity and compassion for the less privileged is widely acknowledged both in Nigeria and beyond.

“I could remember vividly that as at 2020, Sir Emeka Offor had committed over $4.2 million in order to eradicate polio in Nigeria and he has continued to intervene in many other areas of human endeavour.

“As you attain 65 years, I congratulate you and pray that the Almighty God will grant you many more years of healthy living and the strength to continue to be a blessing to humankind and an asset to the nation”