Group commends hospital leadership over commitment to medical tourism

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

For his commitment to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria, the Guild of Medical Directors has paid a solidarity visit to the Managing Director of Alliance Hospital Dr Christopher Otabor in Abuja

The visit was to appreciate and identify with the Director over his exploit in the area of medical tourism in the country.

The Chairman, Guild of Medical Directors, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter Dr Kingsley Iseko who led the delegation to Alliance Hospital reinstated the support of the guild to the hospital, stating that the hospital was saving lives through its quality health services

Iseko further expressed the Guild’s satisfaction over the operations of the hospital, noting that since its inception, the hospital has been outstanding in health care delivery to the people.

He urged the managements of other medical outfits to emulate the good work of the hospital for effective healthcare services in the country.

Speaking, the Medical Director of Alliance Hospital Dr. Christopher Otabor explained the economic effect of medical tourism and the attendant brain drain saying that for the country to reverse the two unpleasant situations, government needs to invest more in hospital equipment, motivate health workers, and tackle insecurity.

According to the Medical Director, no country can boast of better healthcare system when the citizens suffer insecurity, poor renumeration, and lack of medical equipments.

He expressed worry that medical personnels find their ways out of the country on daily basis, urging government to tackle the ugly situation.

The Medical Director, at the occasion was also presented with award of integrity ambassadorial by the leadership of Nigerian patriotic youths against corruption and transparency initiative.

The leader of the group, Ochekwu Ocheche applauded Otabor for his desire to remain in Nigeria to provide top-notch health services.