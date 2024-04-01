The major lessons of Easter

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts in the Christendom worldwide today, to celebrate Easter which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead over 2000 years ago, after he paid the supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind, its several lessons including sacrifice, love, prayer, fasting and alms giving must not be lost in the celebration.

Also known as the Resurrection Sunday, it peaks the 40 days of the Lenten season which ended on Holy Thursday when the Messiah had at the last supper with his 12 disciples among them Judah Iscariot, who later betrayed him to the Chief Priests in exchange for 30 silver coins leading to his arrest, crucifixion on the cross and burial in Golgotha on Good Friday before he triumphed over death.

We implore all Christians not to focus on the merriment associated with the occasion but rather use the day as sober reflection on its importance which include, that Jesus died for the sins of true believers to be forgiven, rose to life on the third day after death thereby guaranteeing them assured hope in heaven and validation of Jesus’ as the true son of God, Messiah, and the Saviour of the world and the foundation of Christian faith among others.

That this year’s Lenten observances and Easter came amidst hunger, hardship, high cost of goods and services as well as heightened insecurity across the country, should serve as wake up call for Christians to intensify their prayers for divine intervention in addressing the myriads of challenges confronting the citizens and demonstrate the fear of God and love of neighbour in their private and public conduct.

In addition, true believers should eschew greed, bribery and corruption which in our opinion, are at the root of the nation’s socio-economic woes, imbibe God’s commandments, let same reflect in their attitude and strive to do the right thing always when no one is watching in line with admonition in the scriptures that faith without good works is dead.

Specifically, the book of James chapter two is instructive which states that: “What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, “depart in peace, be warmed and filled,” but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead”.

Again, Easter regarded as the most significant festival for faithful and the foundation upon which Christianity is built and without the resurrection, the faith would have been futile with no hope for salvation or eternal life in heaven as St. Paul attested to in his first letter to the Corinthians that if the resurrection were not true: “if only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied”.

Besides, Christians would have no strong reason for sharing the gospel or dying for their faith because they would have no hope of heaven or assurance of a future resurrection at Jesus second coming.

Significantly too, apart from reminding believers that God the Father sent His only begotten son into the world with the mission of redemption and reconciliation as human, who preached the good news, performed miracles, healing the sick and raising the dead, Christ as the suffering servant though without sins took the punishment that mankind deserved before paying the supreme price to remind all faithful of the special gift of Christ’s salvation.

Similarly, celebrating the Resurrection Sunday according to the records serves as eternal, testimony to Jesus’ saving work during his earthly ministry and showing the world the truth of the gospel that the Lord has truly risen and to honor him, which is why we implore Christians to let their lives radiates humility, love, compassion and sacrifice exemplified by Christ as well as serve as continuous testimony to the gospel as they worship and praise the risen Lord daily.

Catholics worldwide in our view particularly, have every reason to appreciate the solemnity of the occasion considering that both the Holy Eucharist and the Priesthood which according to the records, were instituted during Holy Thursday when Christ had his last supper with the disciples since Christ was the first High Priest of God, and the commencement of the Sacred Paschal Triduum of the passion and resurrection of Christ which is the high point of the liturgical year. Also the celebration of Holy Mass started the day.

Therefore, considering the precarious situation nationwide, given the recent killings of soldiers and policemen in Okuama community and a forest in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, coupled with the massacre of people in Kaduna, Plateau, Borno and Zamfara states as well as kidnapping, we challenge the security agencies especially the Nigeria Police Force to intensify patrols and beef up security to avert fresh attacks.

In the same vein, the citizens are enjoined to cultivate greater interest in collaborating with the security personnel by volunteering information about the movement of criminals in their areas with the view to arresting them before they wreak havoc while such sensitive intelligence must be handled with utmost confidentiality in order not to boomerang on the informants.

After all, the criminals not only dwell in the midst of citizens but part of the society that raised them thereby underscoring the need for collective efforts in ridding the nation of all criminals and deviants as experience has sadly revealed, that the security agencies can’t achieve major breakthroughs in the war against such hardened criminals as terrorists, kidnappers and bandits without the active participation of the citizens.

We strongly caution motorists and celebrants to exercise utmost restraint and moderation before, during and after the occasion even as commercial vehicles’ operators should not inflict more pains in form of fare hike on travelers who went to reunite with their loved ones following public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

Furthermore, it is however gratifying that the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has set up more than 200 mobile courts to prosecute traffic offenders during its Easter special patrol operations across the country, to guarantee a hassle-free and secure Easter celebration this year, the stern directive from DaudaBiu, the Corps Marshal to commanding officers to ensure full personnel deployment for optimal performance as well as removal of visibility impediments from the nation’s major highways.

We wholeheartedly welcome the corps determination to ensure aggressive enforcement through deployment of 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, and 92 ambulances for the Easter special patrol as part of measures to check excessive speeding, dangerous driving/overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstructions, use of phone while driving, and overloading to reduce to the barest minimum carnage on Nigerian roads during the festival.

Finally, it is very imperative for Christians to seize the opportunity of this year’s Easter to imbibe Christ’s virtues of humility, love, sacrifice, prayers, compassion and life of holiness which constitute some of the lessons of the occasion and demonstrate same in their relationship with other Nigerians considering that overcoming the country’s current social, economic and existential challenges requires deliberate and collective efforts of government and all citizens irrespective of what faith or religion they profess. Happy Easter celebration.

