Grand opening of Automotive HUB, organised by Nenis Auto Care & Royal Academy of Engineering held in Lagos

L-r… Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni; facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza; Chairman, NENIS Engineering Limited, Advisory Board, Engr Ademola Olorunfemi; Chairman (APWEN) Egbin/ikorodu Chapter, Engr Mojisola Oyelowo, General Manager Safe Automotive wastes Sustainability centre, Bagidan –ikorodu, Engr Bashiru Mohammed; Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, (NIMechE) Vice Chairman, Engr Oldunjoye Abayomi; Vice Chairman (APWEN) Egbin- ikorodu Chapter, Engr Tolulope Abdulsalam.

L-r… General Manager Safe Automotive Wastes Sustainability centre, Bagidan –ikorodu, Engr Bashiru Mohammed; Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni; Chairman, NENIS Engineering Limited, Advisory Board, Engr Ademola Olorunfemi; presenting a Certificate to Muhammad Hassan; facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of the west of Scotland ..Dr. Evi VIza.

L-r …General Manager Safe Automotive wastes Sustainability centre, Bagidan –ikorodu, Engr Bashiru Mohammed; Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni; Chairman, NENIS Engineering Limited, Advisory Board, Engr Ademola Olorunfemi; the trainees with their certificate; Project implication Chairman, Prof Robinson Ejilah; Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland ..Dr Evi VIza.

Front view of the building, during the grand opening of Automotive HUB, organised by Nenis Auto Care &Royal Academy of Engineering. held at Bagidan In Ikorodu Lagos.

Sitting from left CEO, Quard Squrd, Sandara Obazee; Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited. Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni; Baale Bagidan, Chief Owolabi Adeniyi Bashorun; Chairman, NENIS Engineering Limited, Advisory Board, Engr Ademola Olorunfemi; Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of the West of Scotland ..Dr. Evi VIza; Project implication Chairman, Prof Robinson Ejilah; and others pose with the trainees, during the grand opening of Automotive HUB, organised by Nenis Auto Care &Royal Academy of Engineering. held at Bagidan In Ikorodu Lagos 15/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

