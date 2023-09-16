FCTA partners Nasarawa govt to boost security, enhance infrastructure

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to partner with the Nasarawa State government to enhance infrastructure development and improve security.

The Minister of FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, dropped this hint when he played host to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa in a courtesy visit.

During the visit, Governor Sule praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Wike as the Minister of FCT, expressing his hope that Wike would replicate his exceptional performance as two-term governor of Rivers State, especially in the area of infrastructure provision.

Governor Sule further pledged the commitment of Nasarawa State to cooperate with the FCT on joint infrastructural projects, particularly emphasizing the need for a metro train to connect FCT from the Nasarawa State axis.

The governor also expressed hope for a joint effort between the FCT and Nasarawa State in developing a parcel of land for the establishment of a modern city along the borders of FCT and Nasarawa.

Responding, Wike warmly welcomed Governor Sule and acknowledged him as the first democratically elected governor to visit him since his appointment.

Wike attributed the past challenges faced by the FCT to the awarding of multiple projects without the necessary funds to execute them.

However, he assured Governor Sule that he would carefully review the issues presented by him and determine the priority projects to be funded.

This collaborative effort between the FCT and Nasarawa State holds great potential for infrastructure development and improved security in the region, as the commitment of both parties to work together signifies a positive step towards achieving their shared goals.

Wike’s promise to prioritize and allocate funds to important projects demonstrates his commitment to effective governance and the advancement of the region’s infrastructure.

