Insecurity: Wike donates 10 vehicles to FCT Chiefs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a bid to support traditional rulers to combat insecurity, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has presented ten official vehicles to ten graded Third Class Chiefs in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister said the move is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and aims to empower royal fathers to play their role effectively.

Barr. Wike emphasized the importance of collaboration between the FCT Administration and traditional rulers in ensuring harmonious coexistence throughout the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged the chiefs to carry out their duties diligently, reciprocating the government’s gesture in their communities.

In his response, One of Abaji and Chairman of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ada mu Baba Yunusa, who thanked the Minister for the vehicles, assured the minister and the government that they would use the vehicles to promote peace and security in their respective communities.

The gesture is seen as a step towards strengthening the relationship between the government and traditional rulers, as they jointly work towards maintaining peace and security in the FCT.

It is hoped that with this support, the chiefs will be better equipped to address issues of insecurity within their domains and create more peaceful communities.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng