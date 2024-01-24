Gowon, Jerry Gana visit Oluremi Tinubu as Nigeria hosts ABLI conference

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has received the leadership of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative, ABLI with a call on the organization and the Christian community in Africa and Nigeria in particular to go beyond religious sentiments and tolerate one another.

The delegation which was led by Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon was in her office at the State House Abuja, to sensitize her on the forthcoming 2024 International Conference of ABLI scheduled for Nigeria in October.

The International Conference of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative was instituted in 2010 and has its conference every 2 years with the venue rotated among various African countries. The last one was held in Rwanda.

Nigeria is hosting the next edition with the theme, Value Based Leadership For Africa on the 21st to 25th of October 2024.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the church must harp more on biblical values, especially for the youth.

“Nigeria needs a lot of prayers at this time, especially for the youth. It is very good for us to begin to train the youth and give them a proper mindset”.

“The teachings in our churches should be biblical value-based so that we can get a better nation”.

In a release signed by Mrs Busola Kukoyi, the Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu was of the opinion that the leadership of the ABLI should continue with their various programs as a way of enhancing the spirituality of not only Nigerian Leaders but Africa in general.

“African nations have a lot in common and we should come together to address some of the issues affecting us”.

Earlier in his remarks, Former Head of State and Leader of the ABLI delegation, General Yakubu Gowon,GCFR said the organization seeks to bring about qualitative transformation of African nations through leadership with biblical values.

He noted that the ABLI is a non-partisan organization that is particular about raising a new generation of highly principled leaders with value for Justice, Value for Integrity, value for wisdom, and value for social harmony.