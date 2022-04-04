Governorship 2023: Akwa Ibom Traders Welfare Association drums support for Pastor Umo Enoh.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The choice of Pastor Umo Enoh by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his preferred successor come 2023 has continued to attract support from many groups and individuals across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom state, even beyond.

The latest is Akwa Ibom traders Welfare Association who resolved to throw their weights behind the aspiration of Pastor Umo Enoh during the inauguration of their state executive members and local government coordinators.

Advancing reasons for the decision taken at the event held Saturday at the open space of the new Akpan Andem market, the chairman of the board of trustees (BOT), Obong Usen Matthew said:

“We resolved to queue behind Pastor Umo Enoh because he is a man of integrity and we believe among the aspirants he is the only one who will sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

“Apart from that, as a Christian, he will bring to bear the core values of Christianity in governance and as a provider of employment, he will empower the traders. We are well over 4m in membership and we are confident that with our numerical strength we will be able to install Pastor Umo Enoh as our next governor, God willing.

“Our decision also hinges on the fact that Governor Udom Emmanuel knows what is good for the state because he loves us so much he can’t bring somebody who will not take to conclusion the infrastructural reinnsssance he started.”

Speaking further, the chairman who attributed the progress occasioned by even distribution of development projects across the nukes and crannies of Akwa Ibom state to peace, said: “if you were not a victim of the insecurity that rocked the state sometime, making people to abandon their homes sleeping with one eye open at night, you will not appreciate the peace we are having now.”

Obong Matthew also restated their support to completion agenda of Udom administration and assured the incoming administration that Akwa Ibom traders Welfare Association is the only association that comprises genuine traders. He therefore called on Pastor Umo Enoh not to allow anybody to decieve him with hired crowd claiming to be traders.

After the inauguration the new chairman, Moses Ekpo moved a motion seconded by one Uduak Umoren for the support of aspiration of Pastor Umo Enoh to become the next Governor of Akwa Ibom state come 2023 which was put to voice vote with a thunderous “Yes” from all the members.

They unanimously vowed to support the completion agenda of Udom Emmanuel and aspiration of Pastor Umo Enoh no matter the odds. Two respondents, Pastor Effiong Wilson Abia from Esit Eket and Godwin Jimmy from Uyo, in a brief chat with this paper corroborated the previous speaker on their stand on Umo Enoh, adding that they can’t support another aspirant except him.

The event had as guest the senior special assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on SME, chief Mrs Janet Amba who expressed belief that if Pastor Umo Enoh eventually emerges the next CEO of the state he will be good with Akwa Ibom traders.

A stir that almost occurred when members from Oro nation led by one Prince Iniobong Nkankuk staged a walk out because he was not given a position commensurate with his input in the association, was averted by reverting his earlier position of PRO 2 to PRO 1 which he agreed to take..