L-r…Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Ikate, Rev. Jacob Onwukaike ; the couple Mr David Okoro , wife Former Miss Eberechi Ogbonaya ;Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Rev Emmanuel Awuzie .

Mr and Mrs David Ibiam Okoro (middle) Pose with the Ministers of Assemblies of God Church during their wedding at AGC ikate Surulere Lagos 26/ 3/2022 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society