FG, Africa road builders delegates inspect works on Abuja-Keffi highway

The 7th Edition of the Africa Road Builders-Trophee Babacar Ndiaye Inaugural Conference 2022 held in the nation capital of Abuja came to an end with a project site visit by the Africa Road Builders (ARB) delegates and Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Inspected was the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of Abuja-Keffi (sections one and two) respectively.

Section one is the 5.4 kilometres from the Abuja Expressway that starts from Kugbo West and the 220 kilometres road located in Nasarawa and Benue States which is further divided into sections 1,2 and 3 respectively.

Inspecting the project site, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo said the present administration places emphasis on infrastructure development be it road, rail, airport and other critical sectors of the economy.

He said that infrastructure is the bedrock of socio-economic development of any nation, adding that by the time the project is completed by April, 2023, travel time would be reduced and business activities boosted.

Describing the project as massive, he said that it was going to create jobs for over a thousand of people along the corridors of the road project.

“The good thing about this kind of project is that travel time will become short thereby saving time and money as well as creating jobs for over a thousand of people from the communities along the road project, he said.

He said that the project was being funded by China Exim Bank contributing 85 percent of the funding, while the Federal Government is contributing the balance of the 15 percent funding.

Speaking, the General Commissioner, CEO of ACTUROUTES, Mr. Barthelemy Kouame commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the massive construction and rehabilitation works going on the Nation’s highways, saying that it was evidence of what Africa Road Builders stands for.

He said that Mr. President won the 2021 Africa Road Builders-Trophee BabacarNdiaye as a result of clear demonstration of his commitment to bridging the road infrastructure deficit of his country.

According to him “I thank Mr. President and the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing and the Minister of State of Works and Housing for providing the leadership quality and direction to see that the goal and objective of Africa Road Builders is actualized in Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, press and public relations, Stephen Kilebi, the road is being constructed by China Engineering Habour Company (CEHC).

