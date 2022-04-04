KELVIN EGERUE

Stakes are getting higher in the 2021 edition of the Champion of the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Godwin Ndudi Elumelu, who has been voted the Lawmaker of the Year 2021.

Newspaper’s annual awards and recognitions as more high profile personalities and corporate institutions sign up tickets of participation. The latest in the series of top notch executives to join the list of awardees is the cerebral politician and high-ranking member Hon Ndudi Elumelu emerges Champion Newspapers’ 2021 Lawmaker of the Year Elumelu is a principal officer of the House of Representatives and he occupies the seat of Minority Leader; the first among equals, thus challenging him to strive towards moderating the activities, positions and dispositions of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ndudi Elumelu, one of the longest-serving members of the Federal House of Representatives, is representing Aniocha North/Aniocha South/ Oshimili North/Oshimili South constituency in the 9th National Assembly. Only recently, Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umaru Zulum, emerged Champion Newspapers’ 2021 Governor of the Year in a keenlycontest survey. Prof. Zulum is rated very highly in good governance by most analysts on accounts of delivering wholesome democracy dividends to his people as well as his commitment to free the state from the clutches of insurgency and banditry.

Ndudi Elumelu, who is a formidable bridge across the old generation and newbreed politicians in Nigeria emerged the unanimous choice of the Board of Editors of Champion Newspapers and that of independent assessors to grab the enviable slot of Lawmaker of the year award.

Elumelu is said to be the hallmark of quality representation by most stakeholders with particular emphasis on the people of Aniocha-Oshimili hence many are beginning to front him as the possible successor of the current governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa. “On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of our independent assessors, confirm that your good self; Hon Godwin Ndudi Elumelu who is the minority leader in Nigeria’s House of Representatives is one of the leading lights in the country who have helped in repositioning the political economy and image of the country on the global stage.

By your actions and activities, you stand tall as a brand ambassador of Nigeria’s modern democracy deserving of an award. “We note with delight your uncommon zeal and commitment in supporting major constitutional reviews, formulation of laws for good governance and international relationship as well as enabling laws for business development which constitute the engine of Nigeria’s real sector development thus boosting harmonious coexistence, productivity and employment generation. “It’s also a truism that

you have consistently excelled in acting as a bridge between the old and new breed politicians with a demonstration of higher capacity for leadership responsibilities and set the pace in the global arena through stellar performance in legislative functions”, the letter conveying Hon. Ndudi Elumelu’s award letter reads in part.

The letter of award which was signed by Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspaper Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa noted the obligation of the society to encourage excellence and hard work among public servants when it revealed that “As watch dog of society, it is our duty not only to track and document your performance but also to acknowledge your commitment to serve and your doggedness to transform the Nigerian society”. In accepting the award, Hon Elumelu had pledged his commitment to serving the country faithfully as a lawmaker and any other position which demands his service.

“The Minority Leader is highly elated to be nominated for such award which is an honour not only to the good people of Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency which he humbly represents but also for Delta State” Sir Tony Anyaegbunam who is the legislative aide to Hon Elumelu had informed. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has a solid administrative and managerial background part of which he cultivated as an insurance and risk management expert, a craft which he had nourished during his days as the Chief Executive Officer of Transglobal Insurance Brokers. He has taken this unique attribute to the political firmament considering how careful that he is when it comes to weighing his options.

He may have, in his capacity as the Minority leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at the House of Representatives hold lonely but very strident voice on issues of national interest, one thing is certain and that is to the fact that Hon Elumelu has acquired the mastery of speaking to power; he speaks as conscience of the nation. His commitment to constructing and reconstructing workable pathways to getting the work done as a lawmaker remains very infectious hence those who are tempted to detest him end up romancing him. Hon Elumelu has

remained steadfast in the pursuit of his ideals in his privileged position as one of the longest serving member of the House of Reps since his first entry into the Green Chamber in 2007. He was re-elected into the House in 2011, 2015 and yet again in 2019. He is currently the Chairman, Committee on Health. He is also member of the House committee on Information, Climate change, Interior, Water Resources, Science and Technology, National Security as well as Public Safety.

At a time when PDP appears to have settled many of its contending views and standpoints on issues of leadership and power management at the party’s national secretariat, Hon Ndudi Elumelu is identified as one of the party leaders known to be working assiduously hard towards bringing peace to the fold of the once most populous party in the whole of Africa.

It is obvious that although Hon Elumelu is one of the vibrant and youthful politicians of our time, he has mustered such heavy political weight and connections which stand him out as a bridge builder. Born in Jos, Plateau State on February 23, 1965, Hon. Godwin Ndudi Elumelu went through Lagos State School of Arts and Science, Yaba College of Technology, Edo State University, Ekpoma, where he obtained B.Sc. in Accounting in 1993 before an MBA from the same University in 2000. The same year, he obtained the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (CPA) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in 2003. He undertook the course of Strategic Leadership Programme from the University of Oxford in 2004, capping it up in 2005 with a certified in Leadership Best Practice Course from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, Post-Graduate Diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University, Oxford and PostGraduate Diploma in Public Administration from Galilee Institute, Israel in 2017.

“We are, therefore, working towards a grand ceremony for the presentation of this award on you as 2021 LAWMAKER OF THE YEAR at the 2021 Champion Newspapers’ Annual Awards to be held in June 3 2022 at the Eko Hotels and Suites”, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs) Iheakanwa revealed