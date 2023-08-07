Governor Zulum approves immediate recruitment of 52 medical staff for General Hospital Gwoza

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the immediate employment of 52 medical staff for General Hospital, Gwoza town, Gwoza local government area of the state.

Those to be employed include two doctors, eight nurses and midwives and 42 other supporting staff.

Governor Zulum’s approval was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director, of Borno State Hospital Management Board, Professor Abubakar Ali Kullima, during a visit to the General Hospital in Gwoza town during the weekend.

He said, “The Governor’s approval is in fulfillment of a promise he made, that he was going to address the shortage of medical personnel towards ensuring that the growing healthcare needs of Gwoza’s population can be adequately met.”

It could be recalled that Governor Zulum, had paid a midnight visit to the hospital last month, during which the hospital was in darkness amid deteriorating conditions. He had therefore directed the rehabilitation of the Hospital with work now going on.

Although he was unhappy with the hospital’s condition, the Governor commended the staff who were providing medical services despite poor working conditions.

“Following my appointment as the Chief Medical Director of Hospitals Management Board (HMB), by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, FNSE, mni, I was mandated to ensure that all hospitals under the HMB are effectively functioning.” The CMD declared.

..At the weekend, Zulum supported the hospital with food items that included rice, sugar, beans, cooking oil, and other condiments which were distributed to the staff.

While the rice, sugar, and cooking oil were provided from the Government House in Maiduguri, the Hospital Management Board purchased the condiments, the CMD explained.

The CMD said he was in Gwoza on Zulum’s directive, to assess all health facilities across the state to address problems facing health centres.

The Chief Medical Director was in Bama, Uba, Lassa, Askira, Chibok, Konduga, and Damboa General Hospitals.

“He added, “In that respect, I promptly mobilized the management team to commence physical assessment visits to all hospitals under the HMB.”