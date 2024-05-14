Heavy explosion rocks Bayelsa

An explosion and subsequent fire occurred along a gas pipeline north of Yenagoa near the Tombia-Amassoma road, Bayelsa State, on May 14.

The incident has caused heavy smoke in the surrounding area. Due to smoke and the emergency response, access to Bayelsa International Airport (BIA) from Yenogoa may be obstructed. There are no immediate reports of casualties. A heightened security presence is likely in the affected area over the coming hours and may cause localized ground travel disruptions.

