Non-communicable diseases responsible for 74% deaths worldwide -NAFDAC

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The Director General, National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, has said that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease, are collectively responsible for 74 per cent of all deaths worldwide.

Professor Adeyeye stated this on Monday during a Press Briefing on the recently-gazetted reviewed Fats, Oil and Food containing Fats and Oil Regulation 2022 and Pre-Packaged Food Labelling Regulation 2022 held at Providence Hotel & Resort Ikeja Lagos.

Quoting World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, the NAFDAC DG also said in real terms, more than 36 million people die annually from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

According to her, among these, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death, accounting for 17.5 million deaths annually.

“In this category, high blood pressure leads as a risk factor. CVDs are disorders of the heart and blood vessels, and they include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, among other conditions. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease are collectively responsible for 74 per cent of all deaths worldwide”, she further said.

Stating that NCDs were estimated to account for about a quarter of total death in Nigeria, she stated that the probability of dying between ages 30 and 70 years from the main NCDs is 20 per cent.

She stated that at the 2018 World Health Assembly in Geneva, the WHO called on countries to eliminate industrially-produced Trans fats – Trans Fatty Acid (TFAs) from global food supplies, adding that the Agency released an action package called REPLACE that includes policy recommendations and interventions for governments to pursue.

Prof. Adeyeye said one of the two pathways W.H.O has recommended for implementation was either banning the use of partially hydrogenated oils that is the source of industrially-produced TFAs, in all foods or setting limits on the amount of industrially produced TFAs produced to not more than two per cent of the total fat content in all Foods.

She said NAFDAC with the co-operation, collaboration and support of the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Justice and the Trans-Fat Coalition Partners in Nigeria has worked assiduously towards achieving the two-prong pathways.

“The coalition partners include but not limited to Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA)”, she added.

Prof. Adeyeye also said in Nigeria, NAFDAC was already working with the industry “and our partners to find alternative source to the existing partially-hydrogenated oils that are the source of industrially-produced Trans-fats (iTFA)”.

“Most importantly, we have reviewed the Fats and Oil regulation 2005 and we have a newly gazetted reviewed regulation known as Fats, Oil and Food Containing Fats and Oil Regulation 2022. This regulation has addressed the second pathway for elimination of industrially iTFAs with the limit of not more than two per cent (0.02ppm) of the total fats in a fat, oil and food containing fats and oil products as recommended by WHO.

“ In addition, the Pre-packaged Food Labelling Regulation 2005 has also been reviewed to take care of the labelling requirement for Trans-fats, hence we now have a reviewed and gazetted Pre-Packaged Food Labelling Regulation 2022”, she further announced.

The NAFDAC boss said the arrangement of the Fats, Oil and Food Containing Fats and Oil Regulation 2022 include: Scope of application; Source of edible fats and oils; Vitamin A fortification; Additives; Impurities; Labelling of fats and oils products; and Labelling limits and claims for trans-fats and cholesterol.

Others are: Classification, definition and specification of fats and oils; Prohibition; Offences and penalties;. Forfeiture after conviction; Revocation; Interpretation; and Citation.

