Oyo govt. sets up Palliative Committee

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has constituted a committee on Sustainable Action For Economic Recovery (SAfER).

The Committee, according to a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, is in accordance with the governor’s promise made during a statewide address to the people of Oyo State.

According to the statement, the Committee is saddled with the implementation of various palliatives for the citizens of Oyo State, in the light of the hardship caused by the subsidy removal.

The 15-man committee is headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, while the Secretary is the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

Other members include the Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo; Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bar. Olasunkanmi Olaleye; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Segun Olayiwola.

Also in the Committee are the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade; the Special Adviser, Labour Matters, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo; Senior Executive Assistant, General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; the Executive Assistant, Finance, Budget Economic planning, Alh. Kolawole Gafar.

Other members of the committee are Commissioner of Police, Sunday Odukoya (rtd); Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties, Miss Ololade Ajibola.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim community are represented by Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade and Alh. Muniru Ogundipe.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr. Ademola Babalola represents the union, while Mr. Jide Bamgbose represents Civil Society Organizations.

The governor advised the committee to let the sufferings of the masses propel their loyalty and admonished them to move with speed and efficiency.

The committee will have its inaugural meeting on Tuesday.

