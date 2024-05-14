Enugu State Governor, Mbah set to demolish Bank Headquarters, gives 24-hour notice to vacate

A top official of the Bank, who disclosed this to media on Monday evening, said that the state government brought bulldozers to demolish the bank on Monday without prior notice either from the Nigeria Railway Property, who is their landlord or the Enugu State government.

The Peter Mbah-led administration in Enugu State has reportedly ordered the Guarantee Trust Bank Plc to vacate its state headquarters located long Ogui Road beside Our Saviour Institute of Science, Agriculture and Technology (OSISATECH), Polytechnic, Enugu within 24 hours for demolition without prior notice.

“We were surprised that while we were carried banking transactions on Monday afternoon, some officials of the state government rolled earth moving equipment to the property for demolition. The property was leased to the Bank by the Railway Property, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for 25 years of renewable lease.

“Bank is not built in a day, and you don’t just wake up, see a site and start building a bank. There is a process which also involved the clearance from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). No fewer than 40 workers of the bank branch including security personnel will be displaced. And this is being without due regards to legal procedure.”

Meanwhile, the state government has demolished Our Saviour Institute of Science, Agriculture and Technology (OSISATECH) College of Education and Oha Micro-Finance Bank, ECOBANK Ogbete Main Market Branch, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Ogbete Main Market Branch.

Governor Peter Mbah’s administration is demolishing properties located in a 30,000 Square Meters or 30 hectares for the proposed Enugu Central Station.

Although several occupants had since gone to court with some gotten judgement against the State Government, Mbah administration has claimed that the state had a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Railway Property management who leased the property to the occupants.

The administration also claimed that the government had paid compensation to the Railway Property and some occupants but those who spoke to Reporters said no single person was paid compensation.

Mbah’s administration had claimed in a week long media campaigns prior to the demolition which began on Saturday, that it had successfully relocated the occupants of the properties within the 30 hectares of land, including various businesses and banks, after compensations were duly paid to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), owners of the land to give way for the modern transport interchange or bus station at the place.

