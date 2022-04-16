Governor Ishaku fecilitates with Tarabans on Easter

EMMAUEL AWARI- Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, has appreciate God and Tarabans on the Easter period.

In a press statement issued to Journalists in Jallingo, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor Darius Diskson Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu said:

“I am exceedingly happy and grateful to God Almighty as i joins Christians in Taraba State, Nigeria and the entire world to mark yet another Easter which is the anniversary of the death and resurrection of Christ, the savior of mankind.

“I wants Christians to use the occasion to ponder over the lessons and the significance of this great act of humility and sacrifice demonstrated by Jesus Christ during his trial and crucifixion.

Gov Ishaku also reminded Christians of Christ’s acts of compassion and forgiveness even for his traducers and emphasized that these were exemplary qualities that must not elude them as they mark this very important festival in the Christian calendar.

He expressed happiness for the return of relative peace to Taraba State and praised the people for their support for his administration and the security agencies which made this and other landmark achievements of government in infrastructure development possible.

He called for extra vigilance on the part of the people because of the alarming spate of kidnappings, killings and other forms of crimes and criminality going on in the country, particularly in neighbouring states and communities and advised them to report suspicious persons visiting the state to security agencies for prompt action.

Gov Ishaku used the occasion to advise politicians in the state seeking election into various political offices and positions to go about it peacefully and to respect the rights of fellow contestants to also vie for same positions. He called on all Tarabans to pray for God’s intervention in the political transition process that is about to start in the state, especially in the choice of leaders who will take over the mantle of leadership from his administrations.

“I wishes Christians in the state a happy and peaceful Easter celebration.

