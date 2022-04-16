25-Yr-Old Seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter drama in Imo

Tragedy struck on Saturday at Claratian Institute of Philosophy, of the Claratian University of Nigeria (CUN) Nekede, in Owerri, when seminarian, slumped and died while performing the Easter Passion Play.

The deceased was identified as Suel Ambrose, a 25-year-old first year student of Philosophy.

It was learnt that Ambrose who hailed from Benue State was playing the role of the St Peter when he suddenly slumped.

The drama is a representation of the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

According to one of the students, who identified himself as Mavis, the incident threw the whole school community into confusion.

Mavis said the deceased fell on the floor and started bleeding.

He added when the first aid given to him could not revive him, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri where he gave up the ghost.

The incident led to the suspension of all activities relating to Easter celebration in the school.

The priest in charge of Students formation in the university, Fr Chukwuemeka Iheme, who confirmed the incident said that he could “only speak further when authorised to do so.”

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Charles, said it was the second time a student would die in similar circumstances.

He said a student had died in the past while taking part in a jugging exercise.

