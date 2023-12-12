Governor Adeleke arrives Nigeria this week -Hon Sunday Bisi On Fresh FM

Governor Ademola Adeleke will be arriving the country this week after a month vacation outside the country, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Sunday Bisi, has declared.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke went on the first vacation ever since assuming the governorship of the state a year ago.

The Governor’s vacation was publicly announced by the Spokesperson to the Governor, who reiterated that the vacation is a working one during which the Governor will rest and also meet partners for the development of Osun State.

Confirming the Governor’s arrival, Hon Bisi, who was speaking on Fresh FM this morning said the Governor is hale and hearty, and he is prepared to further lead the team for the continuous development of Osun State.

“Mr. Governor has used the one month vacation to relax, to reenergize, refresh, and recharge as he starts his second year in office. You remember the Governor granted an interview on both radio and newspapers to mark his one year in office, and I can tell you our Governor has no health challenges. It is not a crime to take a vacation after working so hard for 12 good months.”

“Even while on vacation, the Governor was coordinating his team from his vacation. He launched the implementation of the Multi-billion Infra Plan project. Everybody can see the ongoing work at Oke-fia-Lameco Junction. Our Governor is even working while on vacation.”

“As soon as the Governor arrives this week, Osun should be prepared for more delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance. Osun APC is just chasing shadows. The Adeleke governorship is the best for the state.”

For a better society