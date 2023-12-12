Rivers APC woos Wike to join party

…Says APC benefitting from PDP’s stupidity

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has expressed excitement over the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the party.

Reacting to the defection of the former PDP lawmakers led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of APC in Rivers State and the State Representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board, Chief Tony Okocha announced the party’s acceptance of the lawmakers from PDP and

also reiterated call on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to answer the call of the people to join the APC and automatically take up the leadership of the party in Rivers State.

He said, “Wike is an exceptional politician in Nigeria. He has the technical know-how to win elections. The APC needs Wike to take over Rivers State and win elections in the state in 2027.”

Okocha while commending the lawmakers for taking the bold step to dump their former party which he described as being dead, said their defection has proven that governance in Rivers State under the present PDP leadership has been grounded, describing the decision as the right move in the interest of the State.

“When it was our time, the PDP rejoiced over our own mistakes. Now, the APC is benefiting from the stupidity of PDP in Rivers State. PDP in the state is dead, what is happening now is decapitation of the party in the state.”

He expressed happiness that the party is now a majority in the State Assembly, stating that the defection of the lawmakers will provide the much needed check and balances of the present administration under Governor Fubara, which according to him has not lived up to expectations since coming into power six months ago.