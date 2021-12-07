Governor Abiodun urges cabinet members with political ambition to resign

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

As 2023 general elections approach, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has directed all political appointees in his cabinet with 2023 political ambitions to resign on or before January 31, 2022, to pursue their dreams.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said the directive had become expedient to avoid observed distractions and loss of focus in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Noting that it is legitimate to have such ambitions, the Governor, however, said: “As an administration unwaveringly committed to delivering on its electoral promises, any activity that is capable of undermining the implementation of the “Building Our Future Together Agenda” of the administration will not be tolerated”.

Governor Abiodun counselled that those who cannot wait till the appropriate time for the 2023 electioneering process should take their leave to pursue their ambitions without constituting a clog in the wheel of the implementation of government programmes and activities, the statement concluded.

