Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu 76th years birthday/ Confirmation of Chieftaincy title ,celebrate New yam festival in Lagos

L-r …President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Onigbongbo Eze Tony Anosike;, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, cutting the birthday cake;President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike and Onowu Victor Samuel.

L-r… President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos ; presenting a Certificate of Chieftaincy title to Chief Chukwudi Okafor.

L-r… Chairman Igbo Speaking Committee Surulere Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos; Wife of Executive Chairman Coker Aguda (LCDA) Mrs. Oluchi Lekan Ibrahim , received a Certificate of Chieftaincy title, her husband Executive Chairman Coker Aguda (LCDA) Hon Rasaq Ibrahim Olalekan and President Golden Ladies Ozioma Palace Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko.

L-r … Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche, President Golden Ladies Ozioma Palace Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko.; and Chief (Mrs) Jessica Ndupu.

L-r … Chairman Igbo Speaking Committee Surulere Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, cutting the birthday cake, Hon Akinlotan Babatunde, and Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; duing the Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatul ,76th years birthday/ Confirmation of Chieftaincy title . at Ozioma Palace held in Surulere Lagos on 4/12/2021 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society