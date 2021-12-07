Champion Newspapers Limited
Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu 76th years birthday/ Confirmation of Chieftaincy title ,celebrate New yam festival in Lagos

 Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, cutting the birthday cake with his family  from L-r Chief Ginger Egwuatu (senior Brother)  Mrs Nkechi Linda Odigwe , daughter , Mrs Uju Anene  the  daughter, during the 76th birthday  and new year festival held at Ozioma Palace Surulere Lagos on 4/12/2021... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Onigbongbo  Eze Tony Anosike;, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, cutting the birthday cake;President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike and Onowu  Victor Samuel.

L-r… President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos ; presenting a Certificate  of Chieftaincy title to Chief Chukwudi Okafor.

L-r… Chairman Igbo Speaking Committee Surulere Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos; Wife of Executive Chairman Coker Aguda (LCDA)    Mrs. Oluchi Lekan Ibrahim ,  received a Certificate  of Chieftaincy title, her husband Executive Chairman Coker  Aguda (LCDA) Hon Rasaq Ibrahim Olalekan  and  President Golden Ladies  Ozioma Palace Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko.

L-r … Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche, President Golden Ladies  Ozioma Palace Chief Lady Ngozi Chinwuko.; and  Chief (Mrs) Jessica Ndupu.

L-r … Chairman Igbo Speaking Committee Surulere Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, cutting the birthday cake, Hon Akinlotan Babatunde, and  Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; duing the Eze  Dr Jossy Egwuatul ,76th years birthday/ Confirmation   of Chieftaincy title . at Ozioma Palace held  in Surulere Lagos on  4/12/2021 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

