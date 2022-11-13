Gov Uzodinma votes democracy best form of govt

By KELVIN EGERUE and VICTOR DURUAMAKU IN Owerri

As Nigerians prepare for the election of new set of leaders in the February 2023 general election, major stakeholders in the Nigerian project are unanimous in declaring democracy as a better form of governance for the country.

It is against this backdrop that they challenge gladiators in the forth coming general election which will culminate in the election of state and federal legislators as well as governors and ultimately a president to strive towards abiding with the key principles of democratic norms top of which to allow for the sanctity of the choice of choices made by the electorates.

Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma who joins the league of apostles of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria argued that there is enough evidence to prove that democracy is the best form of governance anywhere in the world.

Senator Uzodinma who spoke at a dinner he hosted in honour of delegates to the 18th Annual Nigeria Conference of Editors (ANAC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) which held in Owerri the Imo, State capital was however quick to warn against the abuse of privileges provided in the practice of the tenets of democracy saying that there are no absolute right to anything. He pointed out the need for both politicians and the electorate to always operate within the bands of freedom and good governance prescribed in established laws top of which is the Nigerian constitution.

However, the Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Solomon Amatu has cautioned those distracting Governor Hope Uzodimma from the good works he is doing in Imo State to desist forthwith or they may be curying the wrath of God.

Delivering his homily on Sunday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Umuehie, Anara, Isiala Mbano area of Okigwe zone, during a Confirmation ceremony for new communicants, Bishop Amatu who recognised that Governor Uzodimma’s emergence has all the trappings of divine mandate, noted that nobody can successfully fight God.

Bishop Amatu whose sermon touched on service to God and humanity commended the Governor on his giant development strides in the State, mostly people-oriented, especially on road infrastructure which he said have made “movement very easy and swift in the State.”

The Governor who lamented that he is the most blackmailed politician in the country under the current political dispensation however assured that he was not about to lose faith in democracy considering the many gains of democracy many of which he said the people of Imo State are beginning to enjoy under his leadership.

He said that although so many negative things have been said and written about him without anyone investigating to establish the truth the fact that some people have even called him an idiot, he insisted that he will executive his social contract with the people which is to upgrade the standard and quality of lives in the state through the provision of infrastructure and development of the state’s economy.

“I come from a family of traditional rulers. My father was a traditional ruler and I am related to the present traditional ruler in my community. Coming from such a background, how can I be an idiot?

“It is also given that for democracy to triumph, the political class and government cannot do much without the media.

“All I ask of you is the understanding of the essence of democracy in any jurisdiction. I ask of you to understand the need to protect our land, national interests, be focused and objective, and for us to create a convivial environment for every stakeholder to contribute to national development,” he said.

He challenged the media in Nigeria to strive towards correcting the wrong perception and narratives being created about Africa by foreign media.

The governor regretted that Nigeria’s democracy was still described as “nascent’’ even after many years of uninterrupted democracy.

“I want to plead with you to take courage; it may not look like what you are expecting, but there is hope for Nigeria. We must stop spending money and energy lamenting on the nation’s problems, but rather proffer solutions,’’ he stressed.

Uzodimma called for a constructive partnership between the Media and political class for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He regretted that for long most critics of the administration and some sections of the Media have focused on lamentations and complaints.

“Enough of these complaints. People should spend time to discuss strategies and modalities for correcting anomalies in the country instead of crying over spilt milk”, he insisted.

Speaking earlier, , President of the NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah, commended the lofty projects executed by the governor, particularly the Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Okigwe Road and the state House of Assembly complex even as he urged the governor to remain focused and disregard the antics of detractors. He also advised the governor to spread the money of the state in providing for the elderly and the vulnerable in the society.

Speaking on observations made after a tour of some of the projects executed by Uzodimma administration, a Fellow of the Guild, Ms Ajayi Gbadebo, urged the governor to sustain his tempo of development. Gbadebo who applauded the road infrastructure, particularly around Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma, appealed to the governor to ensure for the steady water supply at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital in Orlu.

High point of the dinner was the induction of 36 new members and 15 members as Fellows of the Guild.

Among those inducted as fellows are Managing Director of Thisday Newspaper Eniola Bello, Kelly Eliasha who is chairman mof the editorial board of AIT/Raypower, Dr Reuben Abati who is a former Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to president Goodlucj Jonathan, Segun Adeniyi of Thisday Newspaper Genga Omotosho who is the Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy, Isaac Okoroafor who is former Director of Corporate Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria and Kadilo Brown who is former Editor of The Tide Newspapers among others.

Invariably, Bishop Amatu called on those unleashing terror and mayhem on the State, thereby distracting and destabilising the Governor and his government, to sheathe their sword or they may be fighting God. He said “nobody can successfully fight God or His servants.”

His words: “Allow Governor Uzodimma continue with the good works he is doing for Imo State.”

The Bishop conveyed the appreciation of the Catholic community in Okigwe Diocese over the reconstructed Owerri-Okigwe road, particularly the first phase of the 56 kilometer expressway already commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it has made life more meaningful for the rural dwellers.

The Bishop also lauded Governor Uzodimma for remaining focused and calm in the face of blackmail and propaganda deployed by his detractors and political opponents to troll him on the social media in particular.

He regretted that in today’s Nigeria most activities that are supposed to be illegal are getting government’s recognition and also legalized while the people keep mute.

Earlier, Bishop Amatu examined the new Communicants – young boys and girls – and found them worthy of admission and prayed God for the in-dwelling of the Holy Spirit as their guide in their new spiritual life.

In his remarks at the end of the Service, Governor Uzodimma told the congregation that the Owerri-Okigwe road has been fully paid for and will be completed before the end of January.

The Governor said that God does not make mistake in His choice of leaders and reiterated that he has come to serve Imo people sincerely and with the fear of God.

He regretted that our people have suffered a lot due to the activities of leaders who do not have the fear of God in them and so, care little about the welfare of the people.

“I cannot be a Governor and watch our people suffer,” he said even as he maintained that no government can succeed without the Church.

Governor Uzodimma however challenged the people to change their attitude and and mindset, “support the good works and programmes of government designed to better the lot of the people.”

The Governor seized the opportunity to apologise to the Diocese over what the people went through in the past 14 months as a result of insecurity in the State and assured that Government is on top of the matter now.

He explained that the cases of kidnappings being experienced today are traced to the nefarious activities of condemned criminals who were forcefully released when the Owerri Correction Centre was bombed and over 1840 prison mates escaped.

He urged the people to feel free and go about their businesses as government is prepared to protect them and thanked the Bishop for the homily and his numerous successes in the Diocese.

The congregation could not control their excitement when Governor Uzodimma announced that he will complete the on-going Holy Rosary Umuehie Parish Church building which he assured them would be dedicated on Easter Sunday 2023.

Bishop Amatu and the entire clergy thanked and appreciated the Governor for taking away the burden off the shoulder of the people.

Governor Uzodimma eventually performed the symbolic foundation laying ceremony of the new Church building which was supervised by Bishop Amatu, the clergy and top government officials.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and the wife Bola, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Anthony Emeka Nduka and the wife, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr COC Akaolisa and other members of the State Expanded Executive Council.