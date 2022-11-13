Troops clear terrorists’ camps, repel attacks, neutralize bandits in Kaduna-Govt

The Kaduna State Government said troops of the Nigerian Army have on Sunday repelled terrorists attack, killed two and cleared their camps in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Sunday at Kankomi, Chikun LGA, repelled an attack by dozens of bandits and subsequently neutralized one of the attackers, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Aruwan said the state government was informed of the development in a feedback which captured the bravery exhibited by the troops in overpowering the bandits.

According to him, the attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops.

“The vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour.

“This resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear.

“Others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.

He disclosed that the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally-made grenades from the bandits.

“Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently locals killed by the fleeing bandits.

Àruwan said in another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada-Chikun-Sarkin Pawa axis, stretching from Chikun LGA to nearby interstate boundary areas.

According to the report, contact was made with terrorists on a high ground ahead of Kafaiyo.

“One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered.

He further explained that two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were impounded.

“The troops completely dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani,” he said.

The Commissioner said Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, received the feedback with sadness, and sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while praying for the repose of their souls.

El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the courageous troops for their resilient efforts and dedication.

Aruwan added that citizens in the area are advised not to harbour or provide support to suspicious persons seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries.

“Such cases should be reported to the security operations room on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Aggressive fighting patrols are in progress in the general area, and citizens will be updated on further developments,” Aruwan said.