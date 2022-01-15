Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gov Uzodinma Appoints Cubana Chief Priest As Special Adviser On Social Media Influence.

Metro news
By Editor
0 11

 

IMO State Governor, popularly referred to as Court Judgment Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, has announce the appointment of Cubana Chief Priest, a close business associate of Chief Obi Cubana, as Special Adviser on Social Media Influence.

The appointment which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government and dated 14th January, 2022, reflects the popularity of the young billionaire in the social media milieu, which the state government will deploy to generate negative or positive social media publicity for the Uzodinma administration in IMO State.

It will be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest was grilled along with his boss and senior partner in business, Obi Cubana, by operatives of EFCC so as to unravel the mystery surrounding alleged convicted drug peddlers funds credited to the Cubanas bank accounts via Malaysia, India and Nigeria, respectively.

Cubana Chief Priest will be advising APC administration of Gov Uzodimma, on matters relating to Social Media Influence and how to deploy social media to polish the unpopular and highly controversial APC government of Uzodimma in IMO State.

Continue Reading
Editor 2650 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

City clean up: FCTA impounds over 30 vehicles, arrests six…

Southerners not applying for police jobs -Force spokesman

Family of late 11 year old boarding student calls on IGP to…

18 killed, houses razed in fresh attack on Plateau community

1 of 75