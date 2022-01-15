Gov Uzodinma Appoints Cubana Chief Priest As Special Adviser On Social Media Influence.

IMO State Governor, popularly referred to as Court Judgment Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, has announce the appointment of Cubana Chief Priest, a close business associate of Chief Obi Cubana, as Special Adviser on Social Media Influence.

The appointment which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government and dated 14th January, 2022, reflects the popularity of the young billionaire in the social media milieu, which the state government will deploy to generate negative or positive social media publicity for the Uzodinma administration in IMO State.

It will be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest was grilled along with his boss and senior partner in business, Obi Cubana, by operatives of EFCC so as to unravel the mystery surrounding alleged convicted drug peddlers funds credited to the Cubanas bank accounts via Malaysia, India and Nigeria, respectively.

Cubana Chief Priest will be advising APC administration of Gov Uzodimma, on matters relating to Social Media Influence and how to deploy social media to polish the unpopular and highly controversial APC government of Uzodimma in IMO State.