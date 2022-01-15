You’re fake ambassador, roguish imposter, hireling of clannish prejudices, Ebonyi govt slams Oluchukwu, AESID

Ebonyi government has berated the insignificant outbursts of fake Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu of faceless association of Ebonyi Indigenes In Diaspora (AESID) who it describes as hireling on a dedicated mission to demonize the reputation of Ebonyi governor.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji , Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State and made available to Daily Champion

According to the commissioner, the attention of Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation has been drawn to a vicious and malicious publication authored by a group of hireling of clannish prejudices, who have been on a dedicated mission to demonize the reputation of the Divine Mandate administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. David Nweze Umahi FNATE, FNATE (Akubaraoha).

The latest of their post is the one published by one Jacob Onuewu Dickson which the mischief makers have sponsored in many social media platforms and same escalated by their paymasters today, 14th Janaury, 2022.

Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji confirmed that this group which operates in syndicate with opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and which their leader, fake ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu has been declared wanted by security agencies for fanning embers of disunity and violence in the troubled Effium/Ezza Effium community, has as usual dished out falsehood and fake news about the state of things in Ebonyi state in an attempt to lower the pleasure that overwhelmed the feelings of the people over the Presidential declaration of our dear Governor who has made a captivating mark in the transformation of Ebonyi State and the prosperity of its inhabitants.

He noted, While we do not intend to join issues with these agents of falsehood powered by frustrated opposition elements, we urge members of the public, especially the media operators to disregard and discountenance as baseless at all material times, any post(s) credited to AESID and all their agents including those publishing this sponsored fake news.

‘’We again wish to reiterate that Pascal Oluchukwu is a roguish imposter who has fraudulently attached the prefix “Ambassador” to his name with intent to defraud members of the public and swindle the gullible on his evil orchestrations against Ebonyi State.’’ He stated

‘’Lets those deviants know that they are on a failed journey as their attack on our cherished Governor’s solid and formidable reputation including their sponsorship of filthy social media posts to lower the image of the State would rather earn them social ostracism as the public and indeed Nigerian citizens are standing overwhelmingly with the Governor who has performed supremely in changing the ugly narratives of our hitherto neglected people. He affirmed

He warned the idle Pascal Oluchukwu with his principals to bury his face in hopeless shame as the desired social and economic situations in Ebonyi State have assumed an Olympian height under the star Governor and the world has taken judicial notice of this development and no wishes of evil geniuses can derail his visions.