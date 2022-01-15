City clean up: FCTA impounds over 30 vehicles, arrests six suspects

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the FCT Administration on Thursday, impound over 30 vehicles and arrested six persons as they launched another round of war against illegal roadside mechanic workshops, and motor parks within the city centre.

Explaining the excersie ,Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah said the exercise was in series of wars the administration has been launching against illegalities in a bid to keep Abuja clean and safe for all.

Attah who decried the persistent environmental nuisances in some parts of the city, stated that with the support of FCT Ministers, the joint team involved in the city sanitation exercise, won’t relent, but sustain the tempo.

He noted that the illegal mechanic workshops, and motor parks operators had been warned severally to vacate the locations, but refused to comply.

Attah disclosed that the suspects arrested during the operation, would be charged to Court by relevant agency of government, while the fate of all impounded vehicles solely depends on the verdict of a competent court of jurisdiction.

” Our plans for sustainability is to keep doing the job. That is the only we can defeat illegalities. Look at the numbers condemned tyres that are been evacuated from a highbrow district of Asokoro.

” Attempt to stop doing what we are doing will mean loosing the city, but we won’t allow that.

” This exercise is a combined war against illegalities. We have launched a war against illegal construction and shanties and now unapproved mechanic workshops. We are determined to address all the illegalities holistically”.

Also speaking, Kaka Bello, Deputy Director of Enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB) said the intensity of the cleaning exercise was increased to match the strength of those bent on destroying the ambience of the city with their illegal activities.

Bello noted that Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB) had strived to keep the city sanitation upbeat despite the attacks by those promoting illegalities.

Baba Abubakar, Director at FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) said more synergy will be created by relevant agencies to ensure that operators of the illegal mechanic workshops do not return.

The clean up exercise which started at the popular A.Y.A junction, in Asokoro District, terminated at Jabi district, where some illegal structures were removed.