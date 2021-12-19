Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov. Uzodimma  budgets N381 bn for 2022 fiscal year

From Victor  Duruamaku Owerri
Imo State Government has proposed  to spend a total  sum of N381,462,947,677 bn for the 2022 fiscal year.
Presenting the 2022  budget captioned “Budget of wealth consolidation and recovery”, the state Governor Hope Uzodimma earmarked N96,746,349,775 for recurrent expenditure representing 23.36 percent  and  N284,716,597,902  for capital expenditure, representing 74.64 percent of the total
The Governor in the  budget set aside N8,980,000,000 from the recurrent expenditure and N6,379,828,253  from the capital expenditure to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, the  Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges (CRFC) representing 16.27 percent  is N15,743,247,101 naira,  while the proposed personnel cost is N11,560,053,039,  and the  over head costs is N46,335,337,355  as N23,107,712,280 was proposed for subvention
 He further explained  that the  sum of N142,334,052,933 representing 50 percent of the capital expenditure was mapped out for the economic sector and the amount of  N55,757,500,000  budgeted  for social services sector.
The Governor also earmarked the sum of N78,125,931,053 for administrative services  and the sum of N8,499,113,916 for government transfers.
He however  stated ” the objectives of the budget is to satisfy the desires of all the people of the state, promote sustainable economic development and promote prosperity.”
The Governor added ”  it is aimed at putting the wellbeing of the citizenry at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of the states dilapidated infrastructure.”
He further said “this will be achieved by adopting a participatory governance through open budget process, human capital development and grassroot development among others.”
The governor commended the House for their solidarity to his administration and pledged to vigorously pursue the implementation of policies,programmes and projects captured in the budget.
Earlier in his address, the Speaker Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo ) assured the governor that the 2022 budget would be passed expeditiously to enable him continue his “good works” for the 2022 financial year.
Ibeh expressed confidence that the 2022 appropriation Bill would address the aspirations of Imo people by providing more infrastructural policies
He further commended the governor for “demonstrating uncommon courage in rising up to the new dimensions of crime, criminality and banditry in the recent past.”
He further commended him for the recovery of government property as well as those of the citizens which were illegality acquired by the past administration.
Delivering the vote of thanks, the Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele)
 Assured the governor of their confidence in his abilities towards steering the state to a better future.
Iwuanyanwu also promised a seamless and quick consideration and passage of the budget while pledging the total support of the house to the governor’s efforts  towards developing the state.
The Speaker adjourned the house to December 20, for the second reading of the budget.
