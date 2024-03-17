Gov. Umo Eno To Partner Uniuyo Management On Conducive Environment For Students Learning.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed readiness of his administration to partner and collaborate with the university of Uyo to ensure that the environment is made safe, secure and conducive for learning for Nigerian Students.

He stated this in a just concluded one day occupational training workshop on safety and security at work places, held at 1000 capacity TETFUND auditorium, university of Uyo which was officially declared open by him.

Represented on the occasion, the Governor charged participants at the workshop which was a converge comprising mostly of safety and security stakeholders and students, to be safety and security conscious at work place or anywhere they happen to find themselves.

“The subject matter of safety can’t be overemphasized because we must be committed to the safety and welfare of the workforce in order to achieve optimum productivity. I therefore charge you to be safety conscious while doing our work,” he said.

Expressing happiness with the capacity and potentiality of exhibitors as shown on products displayed on exhibition stands, the Governor who described it as a crucial component of ARISE agenda which is entrepreneurship, said the philosophy behind the policy is to engender the spirit of entrepreneurship alongside acquiring conventional education.

The Honorable Minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman on his part, announced that Federal Ministry of Education is conscious of the fact that safety and security challenges affect school enrollment, especially female students and pupils, hence the ministry’s zero tolerance approach to any threat to security of lives and property of our schools.

Represented by the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, the Minister said plan is in top gear by his ministry working with Ministry of Justice to launch a standard operating procedure for the prosecution of “School -Related gender-based violence .

“The initiative is to combat the increasing rate of sexual and gender based violence that is bedeviling our institutions today. The school related violence includes gender based violence in schools, around schools or as a result of school relationships,” he posited.

He expressed happiness with University of Uyo for keying into President Tinubu’s and Ministry’s vision of providing safe school environment, calling on other schools especially tertiary institutions to emulate this noble initiative of Great Uniuyo, while congratulating the Ambassadors and Marshalls inaugurated to give attention to propagating the gospel of safe school environment.

The Hon.Minister of state for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo who likened the responsibility of University management to her staff and students in area of safety and security to that of government and its citizenry, tasked University authorities to treat issues bordering on safety and security with due diligence, ensuring a stringent and even religious adherence to their efficient dispatch.

Ekpo who was represented by the regional coordinator, South South Nigerian Midstream and Down stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, George-Ene Ita, high lighted about six areas the authorities of the university should see safety and security as compelling, to include ingress and egress points to guard against unauthorized access to the university to safeguard students and staff of the university.