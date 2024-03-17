Mouka Celebrates World Sleep Day, Calls For Sleep Equity

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and beddings, joins the World Sleep Society and other organisations to mark this year’s World Sleep Day (WSD) on 15th March.

The award-winning company celebrates WSD annually to raise awareness of the importance of good sleep for a better life. The brand has been at the forefront of advocating a healthy sleep culture for Nigerians and delivering top-quality, ergonomic sleep solutions of global standards.

Shedding light on this year’s theme, “Sleep Equity for Global Health”, the World Sleep Society is raising awareness for the importance of sleep as essential to health. They believe everyone must have access to adequate sleep regardless of location, socioeconomic status, environmental conditions and disruptions, social structures and histories, community and interpersonal relationships, and individual beliefs and behaviours.

According to the society, the consequences of global sleep health disparities are significant. Unnecessary burdens on health harm individuals and families, and sleep health inequities only reinforce the marginalisation of populations worldwide.

Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, shares views similar to those of the World Sleep Society; he says addressing sleep equity will reduce sleep disparities and improve human health and wellness in Nigeria. Fapohunda said, “Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep to function at their best the next day. This is why Mouka provides products specially tailored to each individual. Irrespective of your age, body build, lifestyle and budget, there is a Mouka for you.”

The Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, also spoke about his team’s role in driving sleep equity within Nigeria. “Sleep equity speaks to not only providing personalised sleep solutions for a good night’s sleep, but it also relates to ensuring our products are available to all irrespective of whether they live up north or down south, in the city or the villages. Mouka boasts over 3,000 branded outlets, so consumers don’t have to travel far to buy our products. Our formidable sales team is also equipped with world-class automation software to maximise efficiency and productivity in service delivery”, Dimeji said.

The Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, also added her views. According to her, Mouka has been adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians since 1959 through its innovative range of products, which are exclusively endorsed by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

She also mentioned some of the brand’s revolutionary products, such as the Royal Pillow Top Mattress, an intricately designed multilayered mattress for a luxury sleep experience; the Mouka Bio Pillow, made with groundbreaking biocrystal technology for stress relief; and the Mondeo Firm Spring mattress, a top choice for hotels.