Cost of living: Sanwo-Olu, Fashola harp on urgency to weather the downturn

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his predecessor in office, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) said the country’s economic challenges calls for urgency and sacrifice as a way of weathering the downturn.

The duo spoke during the 18th edition of the state Executive and Legislative Parley at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The event was organized by the office of Political, Legislative & Civic Engagement, with the theme, “Engaging All for an Inclusive Governance; Hands On for a Greater Lagos Rising.”

They emphasized the need for more empowerment programmes to cater for the vulnerable and small businesses in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This parley stands as one of the enduring and significant legacies of our leader and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. It is a platform that has played a significant role in promoting mutual understanding and A harmonious relationship between the Executive and legislative arms of government. There is no gainsaying that the understanding and mutual respect brought about by this parley has been a key driver of the milestone achievements that successive administrations in the State have recorded.

“It is also important to state that this forum has also provided the opportunity for serving members of the executive and legislature to benefit from the knowledge, experience and wisdom of our leaders who are our forebears in public service and governance.

“I wish to acknowledge the fact that both the executive under my watch and the legislature have continued to maintain an uncompromising posture in the pursuit of the vision of a greater Lagos which is fast on the rise. A major indication of this is the commitment by the Lagos State House of Assembly to the expeditious consideration and passage of the State’s annual budget estimate and other critical bills that require urgent consideration of the legislature.

“The dividends of this mutual understanding and collaboration which our people are the direct beneficiaries are visible in the milestone projects including the Blue and the Red lines, the 32 metric tons Imota Rice Mill, the food market hubs and several social and physical infrastructures that are transforming the landscape of our State and improving the socio-economic conditions of all our people.

“There is no gainsaying that a lot still needs to be done to achieve the Greater Lagos of our dream and desire. The journey ahead therefore requires deeper commitment, focus and collaboration for us to meet the expectations of Lagosians.

“The burden we shoulder especially at this challenging period calls for higher dedication, innovative strategies, sense of urgency and sacrifice as we weather the current economic downturn.

“Already, I have inaugurated a Special Dispensation Advisory Council on Social Intervention which I chair to coordinate and see to the effective implementation of the various measures we have put in place to mitigate the current hardship being experienced by ordinary and vulnerable Lagosians.”

Fashola said, “If you look around the world, democracy is increasingly dysfunctional. People are asking, is it what we signed off for?

“Interaction like this is to make it work. It is to build collaboration. It also provides a forum for the party to know what its Government is doing.”

The former minister of Works and Housing added, “The work is far from done especially at the national Assembly, noting the campaign for special status for Lagos should be realized.

“The listing of the created local government now that the constitutional amendment is being considered.

“I think the big issue is how can we make more money available in the hands of the people while we wait for the new minimum wage. It is to increase the quantum of money at their disposal,” he stated.

He also suggested meeting with small businesses, holding town hall meeting with them to ensure that they did not fold up.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa said, “‘It is a thing of joy to see the elected and appointed members of the state sharing ideas for a betterment of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, the Majority Leader, Hon Noheem Adams said, “It is crucial to understand the power of unity. Each individual has a role to play in shaping the future of our dear state.

“Our actions today are to shape the legacy for future generation. We should build bridges and act with cooperation. Our willingness to arrive at a common ground is to be paramount.”

In his welcome address, Special Adviser on Political, Legislative & Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen recalled, “For nearly two decades, the Executive and Legislative Parley has stood as a cornerstone among the numerous programs of the Lagos State Government. Serving as a collaborative platform for the Executive, Legislative, and Party elite, this Parley fosters rapid sustainable development for our cherished state of Excellence.

“Post the 2023 elections, the imperative is to transition to effective governance and address the populace’s yearning for the dividends of democracy. Both the Executive and Legislative arms are poised to deliver on these expectations. It is evident that the administration led by Mr. Governor,

“The synergy between the Executive and Legislature stands as a pivotal force behind Lagos’s monumental achievements, and the purpose of this Parley is to further strengthen that bond.”