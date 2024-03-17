FCT Minister appoints Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of staff

Favour Ishmael, Abuja

To enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has appointed Hon. Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff.

The Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Ministry, AnthonyOgunleye, made this known to Daily Champion in a press release on Friday.

The release states, Hon Amadi has vast experience in public service and has held several strategic political positions including PDP Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

As Chief of Staff, Hon Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory and will provide strategic guidance as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office, the release continues.

He will be sworn into office on Monday 18th of March, 2024.