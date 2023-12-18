Gov Otti to Abians: Partner with me in development of education sector

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has called on well-meaning Abians at home and the diaspora to leverage the uncommon transformation going on in the State and enabling environment to partner with him in the development of infrastructure and necessary technology needed to deliver world-class education in the State.

Governor Otti made this call at the 8th convocation ceremony of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) held at Goodluck Jonathan Auditorium, said,

“let us collectively strive for a harmonious collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and the private sector. This synergy is vital for creating an ecosystem where innovation, entrepreneurship, and critical thinking thrive.”

The Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Dr Kenechukwu Nwosu stated that collaborative efforts between the government and academic institutions pave the way for initiatives that transcend traditional boundaries.

According to him, partnerships are pivotal for driving innovation, research, and the development of a skilled workforce, adding that,

“Gregory University Uturu, with its commitment to academic excellence and practical entrepreneurial training, becomes a cornerstone in shaping the future of our state.”

Governor Otti recalled that his administration allocated 20% of the state’s 2024 budget to the education sector in recognition of the pivotal role education plays in shaping the destiny of members of the society.

“The South East states, including Abia, consistently produce a high number of candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions. Thus, investment in the education sector becomes imperative, and our government’s commitment is commendable. This dedication aligns with the values upheld by visionary leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara, who understood that education brings glory and honor to our people. ”

He appreciated the GUU’s distinctive features, saying that, “the designation of undergraduates as “Scholars,” a full residency policy, and a focus on practical entrepreneurial training, set it apart in the educational landscape. The dedication to language acquisition, exchange programs, and a diverse array of academic offerings further underscores GUU’s commitment to achieving global prominence.”

Dr. Otti congratulated the graduates of the university who have demonstrated excellence in character and learning and urged them to make positive impact to the society.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor of the school Professor Augustine Uwakwe, said they were graduating a total of 217 Graduands and commended them for satisfactorily and successfully overcoming the challenges associated with undergraduate life to emerge Victorious, added that ” On this 8th year convocation of this Institution, we make bold to say that we progressed from 3 colleges in 2012 to 11 colleges in 2023 in addition to a robust PG school, while expressing appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for his numerous strides in Abia

