NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

NDLEA operatives recovered 1.5 million pills of tramadol and Rohypnol bound for South Africa at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Thursday.

It arrested two suspects, Bada Akorede, and Amusan Sharafadeen in connection with the consignment, which consisted of 1,050,000 pills of tramadol and 510,000 tablets of Rohypnol.

Also on Thursday, operatives of the agency intercepted a consignment of cocaine weighing 2.2kg on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs shipment originating from Lagos was concealed in condoms and headed for Port Harcourt.

A suspect, Isaac Okoh (45), has been arrested in connection with the drugs, he stated.

The NDLEA also recovered 100kg of Indian hemp from the ceiling of a dealer, Ibrahim Yahaya (35), who was arrested when his house was raided in Lafia on Friday, Dec. 15.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives intercepted 1,496 bottles of codeine in Abuja on Dec. 15 and a suspect, Ozioma Enoja (31), was arrested in a follow-up operation.

He added that 400 bottles of codeine shipped from Port Harcourt were also seized on the Abaji-Abuja Highway on Dec. 16 and a suspect, Bala Ishaq, was arrested in a follow-up operation.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 17 bags of Indian hemp weighing 195.8kg from a bush at Gbanke village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo on Dec. 13, he stated.

Babafemi stated also that anti-narcotic officers in Ogun have arrested two suspects at the Alamutu Roundabout area of Abeokuta with bags of Indian hemp weighing 279kg.

In Borno, NDLEA officers arrested Bukar Ali (29) and Abacha Fantami (20) with 171kg of Indian hemp at Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area on Dec. 12

Babafemi added that three suspects, Jamilu Haruna (22), Mohammed Hassan (23) and Aminu Umar (50), were also arrested with 57kg of Indian hemp at Tsafe checkpoint, Zamfara on Dec. 13.

They were on their way to Zurumi village a known bandits’ enclave when they were arrested.

“At least four suspects, Ezekiel Thompson (56), Hezekiah Ime (20), Nsikak Okon (39) and Chidi Kalu, (44), were arrested in Cross River on Dec. 10.

“They had 121kg of Indian hemp and 5.1g of methamphetamine on them when they were arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

Also, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized a multi-million-naira mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos used for the production of methamphetamine by a convicted drug baron, Nzewi Okenwa.

This is contained in a statement by the Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizure followed the conviction of Okenwa by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He said that Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Ukah on July 30 and subsequently arraigned on a four-count charge before the court.

He added that the court convicted and sentenced the two to four and three years imprisonment with options of N4 million and N3 million fine, respectively.

This, he said, was in addition to community service for four and three weeks each, and the the forfeiture of Okenwa’s vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ, to the Federal Government.

“To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as a clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos.

“It initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on Dec. 6, before the final forfeiture on Dec 7,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday arrested a 75-year-old grandmother, Sekinat Soremekun, for dealing in illicit drugs.

He said that the woman was arrested in the Oshodi area of Lagos in possession of quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup.

“She claimed her son, Segun who is now at large, supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed,” he added.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA has intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign in schools, markets, worship and other public places across the country.

According to him, lectures against drug abuse were held for students of St. Margaret High School, Ilesa, Osun; Federal Government Girls College, Shagamu, Ogun; and Wesley Model Primary and Secondary School, Badagry, Lagos State.

He added that the lecture was held at Government Junior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Yaryasa, Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State. (NAN)

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng